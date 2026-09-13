Board announces move-in date for new L.J. Bell facility

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education unanimously approved a move-in date for the new L.J. Bell facility at its Sept. 8 meeting.

Blair Bordeaux, president of Bordeaux Construction, presented the board with two options regarding a move-in date for the new L.J. Bell facility.

Bordeaux shared the two options for move-in dates. Under option one, the move-in date would be between Thanksgiving and Christmas break in 2028. Under option two, the move-in would take place in August 2029.

Bordeaux explained that option one would feature an accelerated site package divided into three packages: package one is the abatement and demolition package, package two is an early site package and package three is the remaining building package. He added that there’s “not a lot of risk” with option one.

“The intent is to close that loop on that tonight and move forward in design,” said Bordeaux.

Board member Bobbie Sue Ormsby asked Bordeaux to explain the downfall of option one.

“there’s really not much float at all for the project,” Bordeaux said. “The project’s funded by needs-based grant funding. So using the remaining funds seconds from that needs-based grant towards the end of the project, there’s not much room for spending the remaining grant funds. With grant funds, they return to the state when they’re unspent, which makes it different than county projects, which they would revert back to the county. So there’s a motivation to spend all of the grant funds for the project.”

Ormsby then asked Bordeaux to explain the accelerated site package.

The first package is for abating the asbestos in the project, while the second is intended to “get started with the site construction to accelerate the schedule.” However, it has a downside because there is an additional cost to speed up the process, which won’t allow the district to put money toward the construction of the school.

“The biggest downside of option one is there’s really not much room for error. There’s no float on there. So, basically, if one of those activities slides, regulatory review, any of those things slides, weather, you’re going to miss that date,” Bordeaux explained.

Bordeaux then shared with the board the benefits that come with moving in August 2029, including:

• One organized move over the summer, before students arrive

• Commissioning and punchlist done in an empty building

• Three more months of design before bidding, allowing thorough owner input during design, which Bordeaux noted is the “single biggest benefit” for option two. While it may slow the process down, it allows the board to have cost-estimating information in front of them to make informed decisions on the final design of the building

• No early site package, meaning the money can go toward the building

• Realistic duration draws more bidders and better pricing

• Five months of float protects the opening date

“Just because there is more time, doesn’t mean we’re going to slow down. So, we’re going to still design as fast as we can and we’re going to build as fast as we can,” said Bordeaux.

Bordeaux also discussed swing arrangements through the 2028-29 school year, which would allow educators to avoid having to rush and move into the school midyear and instead make the move in an organized manner during the summer of 2029.

Bordeaux said Moseley and Bordeaux are currently in design development and are about 40% complete. Once they reach a design deliverable, they conduct a cost estimate and value management.

“That value management process looks at various options, and then you select which ones make the most sense for your school,” said Bordeaux.

Board member Ronald Tillman said option two is more feasible so there is no rush.

“We just also have to keep in mind, we have two things. We’ll have two things going on this project here, but also looking at the kids from Monroe Avenue school, too. So, it just makes sense to me rather than doing option one, option two makes better sense, where it’s not rush-rush trying to do all this mid-year versus starting at the beginning of a school year,” said Board member Ronald Tillman.

Vice Chairman Scotty Baldwin echoed Tillman’s sentiments and noted that with option one, teachers and staff would have to move during their Christmas break when they should be with their families instead of moving into the new facility.