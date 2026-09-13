United Way of Richmond County – 17th Annual Days of Caring

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County is proud to bring the community together for its 17th Annual Days of Caring, scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, through Saturday, September 19. Over 280 volunteers will dedicate their time and talents to completing projects for nonprofit organizations across Richmond County.

During this four-day event, local businesses, employee teams, and community members will join forces to complete 17 service projects. From improving facilities and outdoor spaces to assisting with essential programs, volunteers will provide meaningful support that allows local organizations to better serve our community.

Michelle Parrish, Executive Director of United Way of Richmond County, shared her excitement for the upcoming event: “I look forward to seeing everyone come together and witnessing the impact we will make by helping others. Days of Caring shows what is possible when people unite with a shared purpose. Every volunteer contributes their time, talents, and heart to help meet needs throughout Richmond County. The work completed during these few days strengthens local organizations, builds relationships, and reminds those we serve that their community cares. Each project may look different, but together they create a lasting impact and help make Richmond County a better place for everyone.”

Days of Caring has become a meaningful tradition for individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout Richmond County. This year’s projects include home repairs, organizing and cleaning, packing food bags, delivering meals, beautifying nonprofit sites, reading, setting up for events, and preparing craft materials.

Those who are unable to leave their workplaces can still participate in several meaningful ways:

• Stock-Up Food Drive: Collect food donations for Our Daily Bread and the Back Pack Pals program.

• Workplace Baby Shower: Collect baby items for the Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center to support new parents.

• Rake a Difference: In honor of Veterans Day, gather a workplace team to rake yards for community members with physical or financial limitations.

• Adopt-a-Highway: Partner with NCDOT to help keep Richmond County’s roadways clean, safe, and beautiful.

Most project locations are full, but a few volunteer opportunities remain available on Thursday and Friday. No experience is required.

To learn more about Days of Caring or to volunteer, contact Michelle Parrish at 910-997-2173 or michelleparrish@bellsouth.net.