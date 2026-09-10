Local DAR Chapter opens new year with historic honors

RICHMOND COUNTY — The General Henry William Harrington Chapter, NSDAR, launched its first meeting of the new year on September 2, 2026 with an inspiring program highlighting veteran service, Cherokee heritage, North Carolina history, and the recognition of an extraordinary American woman.

The chapter welcomed Charles “Charlie” Tyler, Chaplain for AMVETS Post 316 in Rockingham and member of the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 in Cherokee, North Carolina. Post 143 holds a unique place in American military history as the oldest Native American American Legion post in the United States, honoring generations of Cherokee veterans and preserving their cultural traditions of service.

As described in the chapter’s presentation, Post 143 is known for ceremonies rich in Cherokee symbolism, including the golden eagle feather—one of the most sacred honors in Cherokee culture—and the Indian Arrowhead Challenge Coin, a powerful emblem of strength, protection, and heritage. Challenge coins are not given lightly; they are earned through service, character, and meaningful impact.

Tyler shared that he had spoken with the Post 143 Commander about the chapter’s ongoing work supporting veterans in Richmond County. He formally nominated the chapter to receive the prestigious Arrowhead Challenge Coins, and Commander Warren D. Dupree approved the nomination.

During the meeting, Tyler formally presented the coins to Melissa Wall, Melinda McDowell, Jan Stivers, Brenda Baucom, and Tanya Wallace. The chapter expressed deep gratitude for this honor, which symbolizes the shared commitment to service between veterans and DAR members.

The meeting also featured distinguished guest speaker Marion Elliott Deerhake, environmental scientist, author, and respected public educator. With more than 30 years of experience in environmental research, outreach, and communication, Deerhake has co-authored peer-reviewed articles, technical reports, and conference papers. She has volunteered extensively on state and local environmental committees and has recently spoken across North Carolina and in Washington, D.C., including a program for the U.S. Capitol Historical Society.

A native of Davidson County with family ties to Anson County, Deerhake now resides in Raleigh. She delivered an engaging program on the life of Eliza Jane Pratt, North Carolina’s first woman elected to Congress, and later signed copies of her book, Eliza Jane Pratt: North Carolina’s First Congresswoman, for attendees.

The chapter then proudly presented the DAR Women in American History Award. When the nomination was submitted to Catherine Bracey, North Carolina DAR American History State Chair, she wholeheartedly supported the recognition. The chapter was honored to welcome Margaret Pratt Keeton, niece of Eliza Jane Pratt, who accepted the award on behalf of her family.

In presenting the certificate and commemorative medal, the chapter stated:

“Ms. Keeton, we are honored to recognize your aunt, Eliza Jane Pratt, for her remarkable contributions and lasting legacy. On behalf of the General Henry William Harrington Chapter, NSDAR, it is our privilege to present this Women in American History Certificate and commemorative medal in her honor.”

The General Henry William Harrington Chapter looks forward to a year filled with service, education, and patriotic outreach as it continues its mission to preserve American history and support veterans and community programs across Richmond County.