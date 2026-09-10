MRH-Richmond hosts 43rd annual wellness screening event

ROCKINGHAM – FirstHealth is proud to host its annual Wellness Screening Event at the Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond Campus.

Scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 through Saturday, October 3, the event is designed to enhance the overall health and well-being of residents of Richmond County and surrounding communities. Screening tests will be available each day of the event from 6 to 9:30 a.m.

“We are proud to continue this amazing event where we can provide free and reduced-cost health screenings to our community,” said Christy Land, MSN, R.N., president, southern region and administrator of MRH-Richmond.

“We are committed to caring for our communities and identifying illnesses through early screenings. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 43rd annual screening event.”

This year’s event includes the following screenings:

• HCV Antibody Test: $40

• Blood Pressure: Free

• Body Mass Index: Free

• Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA): $15

• EKG: $10

• Flu Vaccines: $20

• A1C/Glycosylated Hemoglobin: $15

• Wellness Profile: $30

• Vitamin D: $25

• Pap Smear: $35

• Lung Cancer Screening Assessment: Free

You must be at least 18 years old to receive the screenings. For best results, blood work should be done while fasting for at least 8 hours prior to tests. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. Participants should enter at the front visitor entrance, and registration will take place on the first floor.

Results will be made available through FirstHealth MyChart. The MyChart patient portal not only allows access to test results, but it allows FirstHealth patients to communicate safely and

securely with their health care providers, manage appointments, refill medications, pay their balances online, review their health history and schedule appointments.

FirstHealth will also offer to link patients with primary care providers in the event they do not have a primary care provider or need someone to review their results. For more information on services provided at this year’s wellness event, call Amy Forester at (910) 417-3735.