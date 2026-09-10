Rockingham sets 3-minute limit for rezoning hearing

ROCKINGHAM — Speakers at the City of Rockingham’s upcoming public hearing on a conditional rezoning request for approximately 165.07 acres along Old Cheraw Highway will be limited to three minutes each.

According to a press release issued by the city, due to the volume of interest from residents, comments provided during the public hearing will be “strictly” limited to 3 minutes per speaker to “allow as many speakers as possible to provide comments to the City Council.”

“The initial time period allotted for the public hearing shall be one hour and subject to extension based on the number of speakers,” reads the release.

The hearing is currently scheduled to last one hour, but Mayor John Hutchinson has the option to extend the public hearing at his discretion.

“NC law allows a local government to set maximum time limits for a public hearing, to fix individual speaker times… allows allocating equal blocks of time for opposing viewpoints… and finally can require large groups to designate a spokesperson to present their collective views within the allotted time frame,” said City Manager Monty Crump.

The Rockingham City Council approved holding the public hearing during its August meeting. The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

The hearing concerns Terra Nexus Land Fund I LLC’s request to rezone the property from high-density residential to conditional light industrial. Terra Nexus purchased the property in June.

The proposed rezoning is connected to plans for a data center on the site. The request is for conditional rezoning, meaning the rezoning would be tied to the specific development plan and conditions presented for the property rather than allowing all uses generally permitted within the zoning district.

The proposed site plan includes four single-story buildings of approximately 155,800 square feet each with equipment yards. The proposal has prompted questions and concerns surrounding noise, water usage, traffic and the site’s proximity to residential properties.

The site includes two properties that were previously annexed and rezoned for residential development. The Clontz property was annexed and rezoned from R-20 to R-7 on May 13, 2025, at the request of Randy and Susan Clontz. The Moss property was annexed and rezoned from R-20 to R-7 on Oct. 14, 2025, at the request of Ben and Amber Moss.

During the council’s previous discussion of the proposal, Assistant City Manager John Massey said Terra Nexus initially intended to develop a residential subdivision on the property but later considered other development opportunities, including a data center.

Massey said the proposed data center would represent an estimated $1.2 billion investment. He also said no city incentives are proposed for the project.

The proposed site plan calls for preserving a 300-foot-wide buffer of existing vegetation along the northeastern property line closest to Farmstead Court, with additional vegetation added if needed to create a complete vegetative buffer from neighboring residential properties.

A 100-foot-wide buffer of existing vegetation would also be preserved along the Old Cheraw Highway frontage and supplemented if necessary.

Massey previously said the city requested an operational noise study as part of its review of the proposal. According to Massey, the study estimated a maximum noise level of 48.4 decibels at the residential property line.

Water usage was also discussed during the previous presentation. Massey said the project’s design was revised to use a closed-loop cooling system that would allow water to be continuously recycled.

Because the request is for conditional rezoning, Massey previously explained that any development on the property outside of the proposal presented to the council would require another rezoning request.