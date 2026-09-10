Recent arrests in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY — A Hamlet man was arrested after being accused of shooting at a truck occupied by two people in Hamlet.

According to a magistrate’s order issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4, Jack Martin Robinson, 63, allegedly discharged a single-shot repeating rifle into a white 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck on Glory Road while two people were inside the vehicle.

Robinson was charged with one felony count of discharging a weapon on occupied property and booked into the Richmond County Jail without bond.

His first court appearance was Sept. 8, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

In a separate case, a Rockingham man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 5, Joshua Pittman, 45, of Rockingham, assaulted a victim with a knife on Sept. 4.

Pittman was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to the release order, Pittman’s bond will be set by a district court judge because he has “three or prior class 1 misdemeanor or higher in the last 10 years.”

Pittman’s first court appearance was Sept. 3, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Court records show Pittman was previously convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in 2021, as well as possession of Schedule II, resisting an officer and assault with a deadly weapon in 2022.