O’Neal Head of School Achievement Awards announced

SOUTHERN PINES – The O’Neal School recently recognized four Upper School students with the prestigious Head of School Academic Achievement Award, honoring those who earned the highest grade point average in their respective grade levels during the previous academic year.

The awards were presented by Head of School John Samples during a special ceremony attended by the Upper School student body. Seventh and eighth grade students were also invited to participate, underscoring the importance of academic excellence and honor throughout the O’Neal community.

Addressing students, faculty, and guests, Samples highlighted the significance of celebrating achievement across all divisions of the school.

“We are One O’Neal, and honor isn’t just at one division; it’s throughout our entire campus,” said Samples. “Although grade point average is but a singular measure of achievement, it reflects O’Neal School values such as academic perseverance, intellectual pursuit, and steadfast dedication to personal growth.”

The Head of School Academic Achievement Award is presented annually to the student in each Upper School grade who attained the highest GPA during the previous school year at O’Neal. While academic success is measured in many ways, the award recognizes students who have demonstrated consistent excellence, discipline, and commitment to their studies.

The following students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance:

• Abigail Schupp for earning the highest GPA in eighth grade

• Tanner Kennedy for earning the highest GPA in ninth grade

• Vivienne Rhue for earning the highest GPA in tenth grade

• Joseph Lucas for earning the highest GPA in eleventh grade

The O’Neal School congratulates these students on their remarkable achievement and commends them for exemplifying the dedication, perseverance, and love of learning that inspire excellence throughout the O’Neal community.

Founded in 1971, The O’Neal School is a college preparatory independent school serving students in grades PreK3-12. O’Neal graduates are accepted to colleges and universities across the nation and abroad. Its Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS) accreditation allows membership to the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), an organization of only 1707 schools worldwide. Financial aid and limited transportation services are available. Applications for enrollment are currently being accepted for the 2026-2027 school year. Go to www.ONealSchool.org to learn more.