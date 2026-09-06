Three arrested following months-long Rockingham drug investigation

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department announced Wednesday that a search warrant executed at a two-story brick residence at 907 Briggs Blvd. led to multiple arrests following what police described as a “months-long” investigation into the suspected sale and delivery of controlled substances.

The residence is near the old L.J. Bell Elementary School building and Rockingham Middle School.

During the search, investigators reported finding MDMA, 10.3 pounds, or 4,672 grams, of marijuana and multiple firearms, including assorted handguns, a “Draco” AK-platform pistol, an AR-15 pistol and a switch — an automatic-conversion device described in court records as “capable of converting a handgun to fully automatic fire.”

Investigators also reported finding digital scales, vacuum-seal bags, sandwich baggies, rubber bands and cigarillos allegedly used to “manufacture, process, prepare, package, repackage, store, contain, conceal, introduce into the body marijuana,” according to an arrest warrant.

According to court records, two children, ages 3 and 2 months, were in the residence where authorities allege marijuana was stored and sold.

Jamerius Ja-Kwon McRae, 22, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; two counts of exposing a child to controlled substances; manufacturing, selling, delivering or possessing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of a weapon of mass destruction; two counts of misdemeanor child abuse creating a dangerous environment; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

McRae was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $51,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 9.

Trinity Smaya Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; two counts of exposing a child to controlled substances; manufacturing, selling, delivering or possessing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Brown was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 9.

Harriot Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDMA; one count of felony possession of cocaine; one count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; two counts of exposing a child to controlled substances; one count of manufacturing, selling, delivering or possessing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Robinson was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

According to the department’s press release, the search warrant was executed with assistance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement.

“The Rockingham Police Department would like to thank the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, NCSBI, and NCALE for their assistance and continued partnership during this investigation,” reads a press release by the RPD.

According to the RPD, the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.