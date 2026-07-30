Hamlet man charged in shooting

HAMLET — A Hamlet man was arrested Friday, July 24, in connection with a shooting that occurred around noon in the Ridgeview Drive area.

Following an investigation, authorities identified Eddie Lee Haywood, 43, as the suspect in the shooting, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies responding to the scene found James Thomas Griggs Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to officials. Griggs was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment.

Haywood was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

He was arrested and booked into the Richmond County Jail, where he was being held without bond.

“I am very proud of the collaboration among our Patrol deputies, the Criminal Investigation Division, The North Carolina Highway Patrol, The ATF, members of the Rockingham Police Department, and members of the Hamlet Police Department for their outstanding efforts throughout this investigation and the subsequent apprehension of the suspect,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a media release. “Based on the facts developed during this investigation, we believe this to have been an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.”