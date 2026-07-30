United Way of Richmond Co. seeks school supplies

RICHMOND COUNTY — United Way of Richmond County is preparing for its 18th Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive, a community-wide effort to ensure students throughout Richmond County have the supplies they need to begin the school year prepared for success.

The annual Stuff the Bus event will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart in Rockingham. The rain date is Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

During the event, Richmond County school buses will be parked in front of Walmart and filled with donations from community members, businesses, churches, civic organizations, and local partners. Requested items include notebooks, notebook paper, pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, folders, backpacks, and other essential school supplies.

In 2025, the campaign provided 55,684 school supplies through donations and purchases. Supplies collected through the campaign are delivered to Richmond County Public Schools and provided to students identified as needing assistance by teachers, counselors, and social workers.

“Not having basic school supplies should never stand in the way of a child’s ability to learn and grow,” said Michelle Parrish, Executive Director of United Way of Richmond County. “This campaign helps us support local students so they can return to school confident, prepared, and ready to succeed.”

Last year, the campaign was supported by 57 sponsors, and United Way has already exceeded that level of community support in 2026. United Way is grateful to the businesses, churches, civic organizations, and community partners that have supported this year’s campaign. The focus now is collecting as many school supplies as possible for local students.

Community members can follow the campaign’s progress and view the current list of sponsors on the United Way of Richmond County Facebook page. Supply needs, drop-off locations, volunteer opportunities, sponsor recognition, and event information will be shared throughout the campaign.

Those who would like to help may purchase school supplies and bring them to the event or one of the designated drop-off locations. Financial contributions may also be made securely by visiting www.unitedwayrichmondnc.com and clicking the Donate button. Every dollar donated to Stuff the Bus is used to purchase school supplies for local students.

To donate supplies, make a financial contribution, or learn more about the Stuff the Bus campaign, please contact Michelle Parrish, executive director of United Way of Richmond County, at 910-997-2173 or email michelleparrish@bellsouth.net; or Cameron Whitley with Richmond County Schools at 910-582-5860, or email cameronwhitley@richmond.k12.nc.us.