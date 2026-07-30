Richmond County man sentenced in child sexual assault case

RICHMOND COUNTY — District Attorney Jamie Adams announced July 21 that a Richmond County man was sentenced to a minimum of 43 years in prison after being convicted of child sexual assault offenses.

According to a press release from the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Reynolds was found guilty during the July 13 session of Richmond County Criminal Superior Court of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The release states Reynolds received three consecutive active prison sentences. He was sentenced to 456 to 608 months in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction for the statutory sexual offense conviction and 31 to 47 months for each of the two indecent liberties convictions.

“The State’s evidence at trial tended to show that during 2021, the Defendant repeatedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a child who was under the age of 13. The jury heard testimony from the victim regarding the offenses charged,” read the press release issued by the district attorney’s office. “The State also presented testimony from additional individuals who described similar unlawful conduct by the Defendant when they were under the age of 13.”

In the release, Adams commended the victims for their willingness to testify and thanked law enforcement officers who investigated the case.

“The courage displayed by these victims in coming forward cannot be overstated. Reliving traumatic experiences in a courtroom is incredibly difficult, yet their willingness to tell the truth ensured that this defendant was held accountable for years of criminal conduct,” Adams said in the press release. “Today’s verdict sends a clear message that those who abuse children will be vigorously prosecuted, and our office will continue to stand with victims every step of the way in the pursuit of justice.”

Adams also thanked Rockingham Police Chief George Gillenwater and Detective Jan Owens of the Rockingham Police Department for their investigation and assistance throughout the case.