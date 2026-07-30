American Legion Post 147 donates fans to Richmond County Aging Services

ROCKINGHAM — The American Legion Post 147 in Rockingham-East Rockingham concluded its annual box fan drive Wednesday, July 22, providing fans to Richmond County Aging Services.

Commander Carlton Hawkins, along with post officers and members, presented the donated fans to Jacqueline Welch, director of Richmond County Aging Services.

Hawkins expressed his appreciation to the members of American Legion Post 147 for their continued support of the annual drive and their ongoing commitment to assisting Richmond County Aging Services.