County hears update on Backpack Pals building agreement

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Manager Bryan Land updated commissioners on a proposed agreement to transfer ownership of the former McLaurin Center building in Hamlet to Backpack Pals during the June 30 Richmond County Board of Commissioners special meeting. The discussion required no board action.

Land said the nonprofit has an opportunity to secure grant funding to renovate the building but must own the property to qualify for those grants.

“They’ve got an opportunity to come in and get some grant funding to rehab the building. It’s in pretty rough condition. They’re going to try to get a new roof… get some climate control in there, some additional lighting,” said Land.

Backpack Pals, founded by Pastor Steve Crews of the Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet, began in 2008 by distributing food bags to 28 students at Rohanen Primary School.

To help the organization pursue the funding, Land said he, Chairman Jeff Smart and County Attorney Mujeeb Shah-Khan developed what he described as a “simple deed” that would transfer ownership of the building to Backpack Pals for $1.

Land said commissioners Jamie Gathings, Justin Dawkins and Andy Grooms all expressed similar concerns about protecting the county’s interests if ownership changes.

“…all had the same kind of ideas that we wanted some clawbacks in it. If anything ever happened, you know, the building reverts back to the county, Backpack Pals couldn’t sell it. All of that’s going to be in the document,” Land said.

Attorney Bill Webb’s office is preparing the agreement, which Land said he hopes will be completed within the next 30 to 45 days. He said the document is expected to be ready for board consideration at the August meeting.

“I feel confident all of you are in agreement with that,” said Land. “I just want to give you a little nuts and bolts on where we were with that one.”