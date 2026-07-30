NC Cash names Fitzpatrick as new leader

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of State Treasurer is announcing MaryAnne Fitzpatrick as the next Deputy Treasurer of the state’s Unclaimed Property Division (UPD). This promotion comes after 12 years of service to UPD, most recently as the Assistant Deputy Treasurer since 2022.

“MaryAnne has long been a leader in our department, and I am pleased to now have her join my senior team,” said Treasurer Brad Briner. “She has been instrumental in our efforts to modernize the Unclaimed Property Division and the led the charge to integrate AI into our efforts to get property back to its right owners.”

Fitzpatrick held positions in the financial service and insurance industries prior to joining the department. She will be replacing Allen Martin, who has announced his retirement as Deputy Treasurer of Unclaimed Property effective Sept. 1. Martin has served the state for over 35 years, all of them with the Department of State Treasurer.

“The state of North Carolina owes Allen a debt of gratitude for his decades of service,” said Briner. “We will miss his passion for unclaimed property and his advocacy for high standards and oversight for all of the state’s escheat funds. His leadership led to the Unclaimed Property Division showing year-over-year growth in 2025-26 for receipts, number of claims paid and total amount of claims paid. Put simply – Allen’s efforts put more money back into the pockets of hard-working North Carolinians.”