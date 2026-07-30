Recent Richmond Co. arrests

RICHMOND COUNTY — A Rockingham man is accused of communicating threats to deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on July 27, Travis Jermale Singleton, 30, allegedly told Deputy Dalton Radford, Deputy Karl Dietrich and Deputy Dalton Millen, “I’m going to break your necks.”

“The threat was made in a manner and under circumstances which would cause a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out and the person threatened believed that the threat would be carried out,” the arrest warrant states.

Singleton was charged with three counts of misdemeanor communicating threats and booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

His first appearance was held July 27, and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 20.

According to court records, Singleton was convicted of felony breaking and entering in 2013.

In a separate case, a Richmond County man was arrested Sunday in connection with a theft reported earlier this year.

According to a criminal summons issued April 24, Zachary John Dwayne Lunsford, 29, allegedly stole a white iPhone 11 valued at $175.

Court records show an order for arrest was issued July 17 after a call and fail. Records also show a subpoena was personally served by the Rockingham Police Department on July 16 and returned July 17.

Lunsford was arrested July 27 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $500 secured bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

According to court records, Lunsford was previously convicted of larceny and second-degree trespassing in 2025; identity fraud, larceny, resisting a public officer, interfering with emergency communication and larceny from a merchant in 2022; possession of stolen goods in 2019; and misdemeanor breaking and entering in 2017.