RICHMOND COUNTY — North Carolina is experiencing its fourth heatwave of the year, with Richmond County among the areas affected. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s next week. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and an extreme heat watch for Saturday, July 26.

Heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The Eastern Piedmont, Sandhills and Coastal Plain of central North Carolina will see the highest impact. These dangerously high temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, and residents are urged to take precautions. Young children and older adults are more prone to heat illnesses after prolonged outdoor exposure. Common symptoms of heat-related illness include heavy sweating, nausea, dizziness and confusion.

The highest temperature recorded in Richmond County was in Dobbins Heights on Aug. 9, 2007, reaching 108 degrees. For the statewide record, the title is still held by Fayetteville, which hit 110 degrees on Aug. 21, 1983.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The extreme heat watch will last from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. An extreme heat watch is issued when conditions are likely to lead to dangerously high temperatures and humidity levels, posing a serious health threat to the public.

Officials recommend limiting outdoor activity to early morning or evening hours, before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Residents should stay hydrated and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing in light colors, as darker shades absorb more heat. Direct sun exposure should be avoided when possible. Pets should be kept in cool areas with full water bowls to prevent overheating. People are also reminded to never leave children or animals in vehicles, as interior temperatures can rise rapidly and become significantly hotter than the outside air.