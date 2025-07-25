ELLERBE — The Kemp Sugg Memorial Library in Ellerbe is hosting a school supply drive to support Mineral Springs Elementary students ahead of the upcoming school year.

“With Ellerbe being such a small town, it’s nice to always try to give back to the community, especially with seeing so many of our kids here— it’s nice to know that we can help out just a little bit because the teachers and students need help with getting school supplies,” said Branch Manager Ashley Scott.

Scott, who organized the drive, said the supplies will be given directly to the school’s principal, who will then distribute them to classrooms most in need.

“This supply drive is primarily for the elementary school [Mineral Springs Elementary.] They will be given to the principal and the principal will give the supplies to the classrooms that are in need of them,” said Scott.

The list of requested items includes both classroom essentials and cleaning products—items teachers often purchase out-of-pocket.

“Cleaning supplies are possibly the top of the list from everyone that I have spoken with, which would be your Clorox wipes, your hand sanitizer, tissues, disinfectant spray and of course school supplies such as pencils, papers, notebooks— Expo markers for the teachers, all of that is in really high demand,” Scott said.

Donations can be dropped off at the library on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Scott said she coordinated with Mineral Springs Elementary staff to ensure the drive aligned with their needs.

“I’ve talked to Mineral Springs, the principal and the front office staff about hosting the drive and they were very excited about the idea,” Scott said.

With many families facing financial hardship, Scott emphasized that even small donations can make a meaningful impact.

“I know that economically, times are very tough for a lot of people and I think if everyone pitched in just a little bit, we can make a big difference for a lot of kids,” said Scott.

The library has previously partnered with local organizations such as the Richmond County Animal Advocates and the Humane Society of Richmond County.

Meanwhile, summer reading programs continue across Richmond County Libraries for the next two weeks, offering a variety of events designed to engage children during their summer break.

