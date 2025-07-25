On Tuesday, July 22, American Legion Post 147 Rockingham-East Rockingham successfully completed its annual box fan donation drive, benefiting Richmond County Aging Services. Commander Carlton Hawkins underscored Post 147’s dedication to enhancing community well-being, particularly through initiatives aimed at supporting those most in need during the summer months. Launched over a decade ago, this program has grown into a highly anticipated annual event, exemplifying Post 147’s unwavering commitment to community service and support for the City of Rockingham and Richmond County.