ROCKINGHAM — Four Rockingham residents have been arrested after a months-long investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit into the theft of funds from the estate of John Grant. The suspects are accused of obtaining money through fraudulent means over an extended period.

Mary Elizabeth Collins, 36, of Robinson Street, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft and possession and manufacture of identification. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Also arrested was Laura Gail Cox, 30, of Robinson Street, who faces the same charges as Collins. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Tiffany Michelle Freeman, 38, of Steele Street, was charged with the same offenses and received a $15,000 secured bond.

Joseph Harrison Potter, 56, of Ashe Street, was also arrested on the same charges. He remains in jail without bond due to a preexisting bond related to other unrelated offenses.

“This case is the subject of an extensive investigation, with many more arrests expected to take place as the thorough investigation continues,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a statement.