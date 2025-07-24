HAMLET — Hamlet Police Department’s police chief, Dennis Brown, and Major Hudson Chitwood are no longer with the department as of July 23.

“In accordance with employment privacy laws, we can confirm that Dennis Brown is no longer employed with the City of Hamlet as of July 23, 2025. As part of this transition, I have appointed James Carsto to serve as Interim Chief of Police, effective immediately,” said Hamlet City Manager John Terziu to the Daily Journal in an email.

According to Terziu, no further information regarding personnel matters can be disclosed at this time.

Brown was hired by the city in February 2021. He was previously chief of police in Hertford, NC before resigning in February. He took over for former Chief Tommy McMasters, who left in November 2020 after a 19-month stint in the city during which he brought sweeping changes to the Hamlet Police Department as it refocused on community policing.

Brown has been in law enforcement and public safety for more than 20 years, and has served at positions ranging from patrol officer up to chief, according to a press release issued by the city of Hamlet in 2021.

“(Brown’s) focus on leadership, professionalism, and service will be an asset to the Hamlet Police Department,” reads a statement from the City of Hamlet. “His experience is complemented by substantial state and national trainings, including the FBI Leadership Institute and the Carolina Command College.”

In April 2021, Brown took his oath of office, taking over the position from Interim Chief Anthony Moss who has served in the role since Tommy McMasters resigned in November.