HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Mariah Brown, who has been reported missing from the South Hamlet area. She was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on July 11.

Mariah is a Black female with light brown skin, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple tank top and purple shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Hamlet Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 app.

The Rockingham Police Department is continuing its search for Syeddia Shervita Shelton, a 15-year-old who was last seen June 27 at her residence on JFK Drive.

Syeddia is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and red dreadlocks and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black jacket. She has been entered into the system as a missing juvenile.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is also searching for two individuals reported missing earlier this year.

Nicholas Drew Perkins, 36, was last seen Tuesday, June 24 near Mill Road Pawn in East Rockingham. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

In a separate case, the Sheriff’s Office continues its search for Dennis Wayne Bailey, 67, who was last seen Dec. 30 near Mizpah Road in Rockingham, an area he is known to walk frequently. Bailey, a resident of the Ashley Chapel community, was officially reported missing Jan. 2. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds with balding hair and a goatee-style beard. A $5,200 reward is being offered for information regarding his location.