ROCKINGHAM — Krystal Dawn Retreat, a Richmond County nonprofit, has been awarded $15,000 through the CoBank/Pee Dee Electric Sharing Success Grant Program to build its first permanent facility. The new structure will include a serving kitchen, ADA-accessible restrooms, and showers, marking a significant upgrade from the tents and portable restrooms the retreat currently uses.

“This facility will be transformational,” said Barbara McCauley, Co-Founder of Krystal Dawn Retreat. “It will allow us to serve families in a dignified and comfortable way, giving them the supportive environment they need.”

Krystal Dawn Retreat offers families with a special needs child a place to connect, recharge, and create lasting memories. The new facility is expected to enhance the nonprofit’s ability to provide a welcoming and accessible space for all who attend.

The grant is part of the CoBank/Pee Dee Electric Sharing Success Grant Program, a partnership between Pee Dee Electric and CoBank, a national cooperative bank that matches local contributions to support rural communities across the country. This year, the program awarded a total of $30,000 to two local nonprofits.

“We are proud to participate in the Sharing Success grant program, which allows Pee Dee Electric to give back to the communities we serve,” said Donnie Spivey, CEO of Pee Dee Electric. “Both organizations play a vital role in Anson and Richmond counties, and we appreciate their unwavering passion and commitment to serving our communities.”

Anson Crisis Ministry also received $15,000 through the program and plans to use the funds to purchase a building adjacent to its current facility. The expansion will provide additional space to store and distribute canned and dry goods as the organization works to meet increased demand for food assistance in Anson County.

“This new space will allow us to serve more families and better respond to the needs of our community,” said Margot Barnes, Director of Anson Crisis Ministry. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Pee Dee Electric and CoBank.”