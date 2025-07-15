RICHMOND COUNTY — Throughout the year, regular physical activity is one of the most basic things you can do for your health and achieve many benefits. Physical activity has been proven to help manage weight, improve brain health, strengthen bones and muscles, reduce the risks of chronic disease and improve one’s capacity to perform regular daily activities with ease.

Research from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shows that getting at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death in the United States. Regular physical activity also lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Metabolic syndrome is a combination of too much fat around the waist, high blood pressure, low high-density lipoproteins (HDL) cholesterol, high triglycerides, and/or high blood sugar. People that begin to incorporate more physical activity into their everyday lifestyle begin to see changes in their levels even before meeting the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity a week. Physical activity is a powerful tool in disease prevention and control!

Research from the CDC also shows that a benefit of physical activity is lowering the risk for developing several common cancers, among them: breast, bladder, colon (proximal and distal), lung, endometrium, esophagus (adenocarcinoma), kidney, and stomach (cardia and non-cardia adenocarcinoma). For cancer survivors, regular physical activity helps to improve the quality of life both mentally and physically.

Summer Safety Tips

Summer is a time of year when we are more likely to do more physical activities simply because of the weather. The summer also offers more daylight to exercise outdoors. Unfortunately, there are precautions we must take when we are physically active outside during the hot summer months. The hot temperatures can make exercise unsafe without proper precautions. According to the CDC, an average of 702 heat-related deaths occur each year. The CDC also reports an average of 67,512 emergency department visits due to heat.

To avoid illness or injury due to the heat, there are several things you can do to protect yourself from the dangers of overheating. Here are a few tips to keep you safe during summer time physical activities.

· Make plans to engage in any physical activities during the coolest part of the day. These activities include gardening, yardwork, walking, or playing ball. Identifying the coolest part of the day may vary day by day, although generally the early morning and early evening are when temperatures are most moderate.

· The type of clothing you wear makes a difference. Wear clothing that is breathable and lightweight. Wicking clothing, clothing made of a synthetic material that doesn’t absorb moisture, will keep moisture from your skin and help you feel cooler. Also, wearing a hat is great to keep the sun off your face and head.

· Cool down by misting water on your neck and face. Always wear sunscreen to protect your skin from getting too much sun exposure, which can lead to sunburn and potentially skin cancers from long term sun exposure.

· Try physical activities that cool you down, for example, swimming or biking. In hot weather, engage in physical activities with less intensity. Incorporate physical activity at intervals to help minimize heat exhaustion.

· Remember to drink plenty of water. This will help prevent dizziness, headaches, and stomach cramps, which can occur from dehydration as a result of sweating due to high temperatures and/or exercising.

· If it is too hot outside, find a cool place indoors to get some physical activity.

One very important recommendation is to choose a physical activity that is enjoyable for you. If you don’t enjoy it, you probably won’t be able to make physical activity a regular habit, which is essential to see the health benefits of exercising.

For more information about health and wellness throughout the year contact Cheri Bennett at NC Cooperative Extension- Richmond County Center at 910-997-8255. The Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office helps provide research-based education and technology to the producers and citizens of this great county. The office is located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, or see our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu for more information.