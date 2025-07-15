ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Hospice, Inc. has been named a 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of CAHPS and bereavement survey programs for home health and hospice agencies. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously go above and beyond in providing high-quality care for patients and compassionate caregiver experiences. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey satisfaction and quality measures.

To be considered for the Hospice CAHPS Honors Award, the hospice agency must have scored above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on the Hospice CAHPS Willingness to Recommend question. If that criteria is met, performance is evaluated utilizing a set of 23 additional quality indicator measures. These scores are then compared on a question-by-question basis to a national performance score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in HEALTHCAREfirst ’s Hospice CAHPS database. Special recognition, Honors Elite, is awarded to those hospices that score above the national performance score on 100%, or all twenty four, of the evaluated questions.

“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Jeremy Crow, Head of RCM and CAHPS Survey, Home Health and Hospice.

“We congratulate Richmond County Hospice on this recognition and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”

Richmond County Hospice, CEO, Kristina Leyden, credits our staff’s commitment to excellence as one of the main factors that led to this recognition. She said, “Even though we have received the Hospice Honors Award nine of the past ten years, what makes this year even more meaningful is that it is the first time we have received the Elite Hospice Honors award. For our team, it represents not just years of hard work, but a renewed commitment to excellence in every visit, every phone call, and every moment we share with patients and families.”

Leyden goes on to say that “We couldn’t have done this without the support of our community — and we mean that. Your trust, your referrals, your kind words, and your belief in our mission have helped us grow into one of the top hospices in North Carolina.”

Richmond County Hospice is a community based, independent, non-profit hospice that recently celebrated its 40th Anniversary. They serve Richmond, Anson, Moore, Montgomery, and Scotland Counties. “From all of us here at Richmond County Hospice, thank you for allowing us to walk with you, care for your loved ones, and serve this incredible community. We are honored and humbled to be part of your lives,” Kristina Leyden, CEO Richmond County Hospice.