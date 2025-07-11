Richmond County Board reaches settlement after months-long dispute involving lawsuits and suspensions

ROCKINGHAM — After months of legal disputes, suspensions and special meetings, Richmond County Commissioner Jamie Gathings has reached a settlement with the Board of Commissioners.

According to the settlement, Richmond County will pay Gathings $64,000 to cover his legal fees. He will receive the payment as long as he follows the county’s Code of Ethics for the next 10 months.

“Mr. Gathings will forfeit this amount in the event that a majority of the Board determines that Mr. Gathings has not complied with the Code of Ethics during the ten month period by engaging in one or more act equal to or greater in severity to any of the acts referenced in the McGuire Woods report as reported by one or more County employees,” the settlement reads.

The agreement also states the payment is being made to avoid higher costs from continuing legal action.

“The Agreement will recite this amount is being paid solely because of an economic decision based upon a determination by the county that it would pay far more in fees to continue to defend the three actions filed by Mr. Gathings as opposed to resolving the lawsuits and disagreements with Mr. Gathings at this juncture.”

The Board held a special meeting Wednesday at the Richmond County Airport, most of which was spent in closed session. Gathings, his attorney Ellen Bragg, and Commissioner Jason Gainey’s attorney Bill Van O’Linda were present. Commissioner Justin Dawkins left at 5:02 p.m. but later rejoined remotely to cast his vote. Gathings departed the meeting at 6:14 p.m., before the agreement was finalized.

The board returned to open session at approximately 6:50 p.m. Commissioner Jeff Smart made the motion to approve the settlement proposal, adding a requirement that Gathings issue a public apology to Dr. Tammie Gainey, the wife of Commissioner Gainey.

That condition stemmed from a tense exchange in December, when Gathings accused Commissioner Andy Grooms of buying Gainey’s vote in support of allocating opioid settlement funds to Sandhills Best Care, owned by Dr. Gainey.

The Board voted in favor of the settlement, with only Commissioners Andy Grooms and Robin Roberts opposed.

Grooms made a public statement immediately after the vote, expressing frustration over the length and cost of the dispute.

“I think it’s pathetic that it took five months to get this situation,” he said. “A lot of wasted dollars and a lot of backpedaling to basically get to where we were two months ago.”

As part of the settlement, the Board also voted to withdraw an earlier resolution that would have set up a formal hearing to determine whether Gathings should stay in office.

In an interview with the Journal, Gathings expressed relief with the outcome.

“I’m very happy with the outcome. I’m ready to go to work — I was ready to go to work back when I got on the board in December,” Gathings told the Journal. “I’m really happy this is all over with and I look forward to being there in August and starting to do the right thing for the citizens,” said Gathings.

Gathings proceeded to issue apologies to Dr. Gainey and Commissioner Roberts.

“I’d like to tell Mrs. Tammie Gainey that I apologize for accusing them of buying their vote in the opioid money settlement last year. I shouldn’t have said that — that was not right of me,” he said. “I would also like to give Robin Roberts a public apology too. I should not have lashed out on her because she has the right to vote as she pleases,” said Gathings.

Gathings also said he’s working to rebuild relationships with fellow commissioners.

He continued by offering an extended apology to county staff and employees who had expressed concern during the investigation process.

“As for the county employees, I’ve never had any intentions to make any of them to feel uncomfortable. Becoming a commissioner is all new to me, so I’m still learning and growing. I realized that getting into politics, you have to be careful about what you say to people. I need to step up my role as a better leader and be cautious of what I say and who I say it to, so no one gets offended and work for the betterment of the citizens — that’s what I’m there for. Offending anyone is the last thing I want to do. I want the best for our county employees. I want them to get paid good and we need to make sure they’re being taken care of. I apologize to them if I ever made them feel uneasy,” said Gathings.

Gathings had previously been suspended for 90 days following a February special meeting, after complaints from Commissioners Dawkins, Gainey, and several county employees. During that time, he was prohibited from attending meetings in person or entering county buildings. In May, the board allowed him to return to duties under the condition that he participate remotely.

While Gathings filed lawsuits against Dawkins, Grooms, and Roberts, alleging false statements and seeking more than $25,000 in damages, Dawkins and Gainey had also filed legal complaints against him.

The settlement agreement states that Gathings must dismiss all pending legal actions within one business day of the board amending its previous resolution. That amendment also removes his ban from county property and ends the threat of an amotion process — at least during the current 10-month period.

If an amotion process is initiated in the future, the board cannot bar Gathings from participating and may not present past conduct as evidence.

The second section of the agreement includes a mutual statement that all issues are resolved and that Gathings acknowledges no wrongdoing by any county staff or elected officials.

Section 5 emphasizes that commissioners must respect the county manager form of government and avoid unnecessary contact with staff during work hours.

The settlement also outlines that public and written apologies from Gathings must be made:

“Mr. Gathings is willing to sit down with any, and all, Board members and apologize for any statements made to or concerning any member that have caused a Board member embarrassment or to be uncomfortable in their role as Commissioner and shall publicly apologize in an open meeting to Robin Roberts; the apology to Robin Roberts shall state that Mr. Gathings apologizes for the things that he previously said about and/or to Robin Roberts; that the things he said were not true, and that he is sorry that he made such statements,” read the statement.

“Mr. Gathings will write an apology letter which is general enough to be delivered to all county employees who have made allegations that he has made them feel uncomfortable, such that the employees will not be identified to Mr. Gathings; The apology letter shall be delivered by Mr. Gathings to the County Manager who shall then have the apology distributed to the affected employees through the customary channels of the Department of Human Resources,” read the statement.

“Mr. Gathings wants to move forward with his fellow Board members as a unified Board. His actions during the May 5, 2025, meeting and during the Amazon announcement celebrations illustrate the same,” the settlement concludes. “While members of the Board may disagree on issues in front of the Board, he is committed to carrying out his duties in a respectful and professional manner. Mr. Gathings wants what is best for Richmond County.”

