ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham police are asking for the public’s help in locating Syeddia Shervita Shelton, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen June 27 at her home on JFK Drive.

Syeddia has been entered as a missing juvenile and authorities have not been able to determine her location.

Shelton is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and red dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911, contact Detective Davidson at 910-895-2468, or use the P3 app.