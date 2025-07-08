RICHMOND COUNTY — A 41-year-old woman remains in critical condition after she was stabbed Friday evening in the East Rockingham community, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. July 4 to a home at 21 Safie First Street, where they found the victim with life-threatening injuries to her face. Officers immediately provided first aid and bleeding control until emergency medical services arrived.

Deputies arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Sally Taylor, at the scene. She has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Taylor was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene as part of the ongoing investigation. The victim was transported to an undisclosed trauma center for treatment.