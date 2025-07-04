RICHMOND COUNTY — Adolescence is a pivotal time when young people begin forming their identities, values and goals for the future. Positive youth development programs play a crucial role in shaping this journey — and one of the most effective, time-tested programs in the United States is 4-H.

With a focus on head, heart, hands and health, 4-H empowers young people to develop leadership, citizenship and life skills. Two signature 4-H events — the state-level 4-H Congress and the district-level Teen Retreat — highlight how the program fosters healthy teen development through hands-on learning, peer connection and service.

Held annually each July, 4-H Congress is one of the premier youth development events offered by 4-H at the state level. It brings together teens from across North Carolina for a week of immersive learning, community service, leadership training and social engagement. The event is designed to provide participants with opportunities that go beyond their local clubs or counties, challenging them to grow through new experiences and perspectives.

One of the key developmental benefits of 4-H Congress is the exposure to workshops led by peers and local experts. These sessions cover a range of topics — from public speaking and financial literacy to environmental science and mental health. By engaging with these subjects in an interactive setting, teens strengthen critical thinking skills, build confidence and explore potential career pathways. For many participants, Congress is their first taste of college life, as it is held on NC State University’s campus.

Equally important is the sense of civic responsibility instilled through organized community service projects. Community service is a core aspect of 4-H, so much so that through the 4-H pledge participants promise to use their “hands for larger service.” Whether it’s assembling hygiene kits for shelters or cleaning up public parks, teens work side-by-side with peers from different backgrounds, learning the value of teamwork and giving back. This hands-on service experience nurtures empathy and social awareness — key traits of responsible, engaged citizens.

Leadership development is another cornerstone of 4-H Congress. During the event, delegates vote to elect new state officers who will represent 4-H youth across the state for the upcoming year.

State officers lead the broader 4-H program and plan many state wide events, including 4-H Congress. The campaigning and election process allows teens to engage with democratic principles, hone communication skills and reflect on what it means to be a leader. Even those not running for office gain valuable insight into peer leadership and organizational structure.

The lasting friendships and statewide connections formed during Congress also contribute significantly to a teen’s social and emotional health. Being surrounded by like-minded youth who are passionate, driven and community-focused can be both inspiring and reassuring. It fosters a sense of belonging, which is vital during the often-challenging teen years.

While 4-H Congress offers a high-impact experience on a large scale, district-level events like the Teen Retreat are equally vital in supporting healthy development — just in a more intimate setting. Held each March at Millstone 4-H Camp, the South Central District Teen Retreat welcomes youth from all 19 counties in the region for a weekend of learning, leadership and fun.

The retreat format encourages deeper interpersonal connections and offers teens a chance to build relationships with others who share their regional identity. It also provides a safe space for self-expression, personal growth and reflection.

Workshops during the Teen Retreat often center on leadership development, healthy relationships, mental well-being and effective communication. By diving into these real-world topics in a peer-supported environment, teens gain both knowledge and the confidence to apply it in their daily lives. The smaller scale of the retreat allows for more personalized guidance and mentorship from adult volunteers and 4-H agents, who serve as positive role models.

Recreational activities such as team-building challenges, campfires and games are intentionally designed to build trust and cooperation among participants. These shared experiences not only foster joy and resilience but also teach teens the importance of inclusion and respect for diversity. The emphasis on teamwork helps youth develop social skills that will serve them well in school, work and life.

Together, events like 4-H Congress and Teen Retreat create a comprehensive developmental framework that supports teens as they navigate the complexities of adolescence. They provide a balance of structure and freedom, challenge and encouragement, learning and play. Most importantly, they offer teens a chance to see themselves as capable, valued and connected to their peers, their communities and to their futures.

For more information on Richmond County 4-H, including teen programs, clubs and more, visit www.richmond.ces.ncsu.edu/ or contact Erin Barnes, 4-H Agent, NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center, at [email protected] or call 910-206-9542.