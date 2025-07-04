RICHMOND COUNTY — A South Carolina man was detained on June 29 after a high-speed chase across state lines ended with the discovery of illegal narcotics and a firearm classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

The pursuit began in Richmond County when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in illegal drug trafficking. The driver fled at high speeds, attempting to strike patrol vehicles and deputies with his vehicle. The chase continued for several miles into Marlboro County, S.C.

The pursuit ended without incident. No injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as Nyshawn Jermaine Miles of Wallace, S.C. He is currently being held in Marlboro County awaiting extradition. Charges are pending a full investigation.

Miles also had active warrants out of Richmond County for a firearm offense and was wanted in two South Carolina counties.

“The incident underscores the CIT’s ongoing commitment to public safety and the proactive removal of dangerous threats from the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.