ROCKINGHAM — A narcotics investigation in Richmond County led to a major drug seizure and multiple felony charges for a Wagram man last week, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On the evening of June 13, the Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on West Eason Drive in Rockingham as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

The search led to the discovery of approximately 73.21 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of fentanyl, and one firearm.

Christopher Lamont Chavis, 27, was arrested at the scene and is facing several felony drug charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking of opium or heroin, manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chavis is also currently out on bond from a 2023 case in Richmond County involving charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in MDMA.

According to the release, the warrant was obtained after an investigation into the sale and delivery of illegal narcotics. Deputies say the operation marks a significant step in efforts to disrupt the local drug trade, particularly in response to the ongoing opioid crisis.

“This seizure is a direct result of the tireless work by our deputies and the Community Impact Team,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in the release. “We want to assure you that we remain steadfast in our commitment to keeping these deadly drugs off our streets and ensuring the safety of our community. You can trust that we are working diligently to protect you.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about illegal drug activity to contact them at 910-895-3232, submit tips anonymously through the Richmond County Crime Stoppers P3 platform, or call 910-997-5454.

Chavis is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $1.1 million secured bond.