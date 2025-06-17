RICHMOND COUNTY — School is out for summer, and Richmond County is offering a wide variety of activities for kids, teens, adults and seniors to enjoy. From reading programs and crafts to outdoor movies and community celebrations, there are plenty of ways for families to have fun this season.

Richmond County Libraries will begin their summer reading programs later this month at branches in Ellerbe, Rockingham and Hamlet. This year’s theme is “Color Our World,” which focuses on creativity through music, dance, art and other forms of self-expression.

“This year’s theme has an ongoing art focus,” said Sydney King, children’s director at Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library. “We’re thinking about all the things that color our world — music, dance, art — anything creative.”

Craft programs will be offered for all age groups, including children, teens and adults. The libraries will also host their annual performances at the Cole Auditorium in Hamlet.

“For the Cole Auditorium programs, we’ll have magic shows, balloon magic from Mike Klee, and a visit from the North Carolina Zoo,” King said. “They’ll bring animals and talk about them. We’ll also have musical storytelling with Jennifer Armstrong, a puppet show by Gray Seal Puppets, and a visit from the Girl Scouts. Their program has an insect theme, so the kids will get to look at bug specimens and make a related craft.”

The official kickoff for the summer reading program across all Richmond County libraries will take place on June 24.

“That day is always a lot of fun,” King said. “The Rockingham Fire Department sprays the kids with water, and Sparky the Fire Dog will be there too. We’ll also have some local guests. It’s kind of like a field day for the children.”

Programs aren’t limited to kids. Adults and seniors can participate in three scheduled movie days this summer. For the first time, the library will also host a Senior Show and Tell.

“It gives seniors a chance to share their experiences and connect with each other,” King said.

Children’s movie days will be held every Friday, with showings in the morning and evening. Another special program will take place July 9 when the Richmond County Beekeepers visit Leath Memorial Library to talk about the importance of bees.

“This program is for all ages,” King said. “I think both kids and adults will learn something from it.”

As always, the summer programs are designed to promote reading and learning in a fun, low-pressure environment.

“We always want to encourage lifelong reading habits,” King said. “We want people to read for fun — not because they have to, but because they enjoy it.”

Here is the full schedule for the Richmond County Libraries’ summer programs:

Kemp Sugg Library in Ellerbe

June 30: Scratch Art, 10 a.m.

July 14: Suncatchers, 10 a.m.

July 28: Rainbow Fish Craft, 10 a.m.

Aug. 11: Tie-Dye, 10 a.m.

Hamlet Library

July 9, 16, 23: Children’s Crafts, 10 a.m.

July 17, 31: Adult Crafts, 3 p.m.

Cole Auditorium Performances (all at 10 a.m.)

July 8: Balloon Magic

July 15: North Carolina Zoo

July 22: Color Our World Storytelling and Music

July 29: Gray Seal Puppet Show

Aug. 5: Girl Scouts – Insect Program

Leath Memorial Library

June 26: Fabric Marker DIY, 10 a.m.

July 9: Bee Program with Richmond County Beekeepers, 11 a.m.

July 24: Tape Resist Painting, 10 a.m.

Teen Programs (10 a.m.–noon)

July 10: Painting Class

July 17: Felt and Spinning Class

Adult and Senior Programs

July 8, July 22, Aug. 5: Movie Days

Aug. 7: Senior Show and Tell, 1 p.m.

In addition to the library events, the city of Hamlet will launch its first summer movie series this Friday with a free outdoor screening of Luca at Main Street Park.

“The series will continue on June 20, Aug. 8 and Oct. 10,” said Toni Kubiak, administrative assistant at Hamlet Depot and Museums. “Seating for Luca starts at 8 p.m., and the movie will begin around 8:30 p.m., once it’s dark.”

Snacks and drinks will be sold, but coolers are not allowed. Guests should bring their own chairs or blankets. Admission is free.

Kubiak said the idea for the movie series came from Mechelle Preslar, director of community engagement.

“Mechelle had always wanted to bring something like this to the community, but the cost was too high,” Kubiak said. “I did some research and found a more affordable way to make it happen. Now we’re looking for sponsors to help keep the series going.”

Upcoming movie showings for the Hamlet Movie Series are:

June 20: Luca

Aug. 8: Elemental

Oct. 10: Coco

“We just wanted something fun for families to do together,” Kubiak said. “Movies are a great way to bring people together. The ones we picked are family-friendly and enjoyable for both kids and adults.”

Dobbins Heights is also planning summer events for local youth and families. From June 16 through July 17, a youth program will run Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center and Park.

On Aug. 23, Dobbins Heights will host its Community Safe Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community park. The event will include free food, games and entertainment, along with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Registration is required and can be completed at Dobbins Heights Town Hall.

