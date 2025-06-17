HAMLET — On June 13, 2025, a Scotland County jury convicted Triandes Quashaun Frazier of two counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Frazier was sentenced to serve the rest of his natural life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The state’s evidence showed that in the early morning hours of July 9, 2021, the defendant received a ride from Hamlet, NC to Exit 183 in Laurinburg where he fatally shot the driver, Andrew Montgomery, and front seat passenger, Kaleal McLaurin, and left the scene.

According to a release from the District Attorney Jamie T. Adams, a witness, Eric Crew, came forward and provided integral information leading to the defendant’s arrest. However, Crew passed away prior to trial, creating unique challenges in the prosecution of the case.

“Andrew and Kaleal did not deserve the fate they met and this defendant does not deserve to walk free because of the death of a key witness. My office will stand up and fight to protect our community from dangerous criminals,” said Adams.

The case was investigated by the Laurinburg Police Department and prosecuted by Adams and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Victory of Prosecutorial District 21.

Prosecutorial District 21 consists of Anson, Richmond and Scotland Counties.