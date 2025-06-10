ELLERBE — The Rankin Museum of American Heritage will host a renovation celebration Saturday, featuring a kids’ geology dig that marks a new era for the museum.

The renovations were made possible through multiple grants issued in May 2024, including $20,000 from Pee Dee Electric and $83,000 from the Cole Foundation.

“Between those grants and everyone’s support, we’ve been able to renovate and bring back this hidden gem to a higher quality of restoration,” said Meghann Lambeth, member of the board of directors for Rankin Museum and director of Richmond County Tourism.

Attendees will have the chance to see the newly completed renovations during Saturday’s celebration. Admission is free for children to attend the geology dig, but they must sign up through the Google Forms sheet available on the museum’s Facebook page or by calling 910-652-6378. Slots for 12-1 p.m. are full, but 2-3 p.m. spots remain available.

The celebration will feature additional entertainment throughout the day. Mini’s On The Go and La Suerte De Sake food trucks will be present, and live music will be provided by the Luke Vuncannon Band.

The fun continues with Titan Championship Wrestling for D.A.D.S Day at Ellerbe Middle School, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Lambeth emphasized the museum’s significance to the community and hopes visitors will recognize its value as a local attraction.

“I hope everyone takes away the asset that we have right there in Ellerbe. The things we have in that museum, the value that speaks not only to our local industry, but throughout history. Throughout this country, especially this region, it ranges from wrestling, memorabilia of Andre the Giant, to arrowheads to animal history. Dr. Rankin was such an asset to that community and cares so much about preserving those treasures. To be able to be in something that is keeping life in what he did, because I was around when he was alive and knew how special, how much effort and how much he really cared. To be a part of the team that’s continuing to bring life into that is amazing,” said Lambeth.

