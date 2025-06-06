Richmond Senior High School’s graduating seniors, along with students across the globe, will wear caps and gowns this Friday to celebrate the milestone of graduation. As they prepare to walk across the stage and move their tassels, they also take part in a tradition rooted in centuries of academic history.

The cap and gown tradition dates back to the 12th century, when medieval scholars began wearing academic robes to mark their place in the academic world and to stay warm in cold, drafty buildings. Historians say the attire was both practical and symbolic, representing the student’s identity as a scholar.

Over time, the gown became reserved for special occasions. By the 19th century, colleges in the United States began working to standardize academic dress. In 1985, the Intercollegiate Code of Academic Costume established clear guidelines: pointed sleeves for bachelor’s degrees, closed long sleeves for master’s degrees, and round open sleeves for doctorates. All gowns were to be black, creating a consistent appearance across institutions.

Caps also evolved throughout the centuries. They began as long hoods, later became skull caps, and eventually turned into the flat, square mortarboards we recognize today. While hoods are no longer worn on the head, they are still part of the outfit, usually draped across the graduate’s back. The 1985 code also required all caps to be black and include a tassel. Before tassels became common, some schools used pom-poms instead.

It’s safe to say that the acts of turning tassels and throwing caps were, to some degree, rooted in rebellion. The symbolic tassel shift from right to left upon graduation was introduced in 1905, though not all academic leaders supported the change. Another point of debate was the now-familiar tradition of tossing caps into the air. In 1935, an attempt was made to formalize the expectation that students would keep their caps on for the entire ceremony—an effort that, ultimately, did not succeed.

Despite the formality of those standards, graduates today often choose to add their own flair. Many students personalize their caps by creating or commissioning decorative toppers. Though strongly discouraged by the 1985 code, this form of expression traces back to the 1960s, when students used their caps to make political statements, including opposition to the Vietnam War.

And then there’s the graduation tune we know all too well. “Pomp and Circumstance,” composed in 1901 by Sir Edward Elgar, was first performed in 1902 to celebrate the coronation of King Edward VII. The piece became tied to graduation ceremonies in 1905, when Yale University played it while awarding Elgar an honorary degree. From there, the song spread quickly and became a fixture at commencements nationwide.

From medieval robes to the standard graduation gown that we know today, traditions have changed over time, but still reflect an academic milestone.

