HAMLET — A Hamlet woman has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in the Dobbins Heights community, authorities confirmed Thursday evening.

Janaydia Nyshamique Tender, 26, is facing one count of murder in connection with the death of Eddie “Tank” Brooks Thomas Jr., 43, also of Hamlet. Tender is being held in the Richmond County Jail without bond.

According to reports, deputies responded to Rose Street in Dobbins Heights on Wednesday morning for a death investigation.

“Criminal Investigators remained on the scene until late this morning, diligently processing the crime scene, where Eddie ‘Tank’ Brooks Thomas, JR, 43, of Hamlet, tragically succumbed to his injuries during this incident. Details related to the cause of his death are being withheld at this stage of the ongoing investigation,” said Sheriff Gulledge in a media release.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the Hamlet Police Department, Hamlet Fire and EMS, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and Cordova Fire and Rescue in their efforts to support the investigation.

“The investigation into this tragic event is ongoing, and we are committed to pursuing justice as additional arrests may be forthcoming. We will keep you updated as the investigation progresses,” said Chief Investigator Mitchell Watson in the media release posted on Thursday.

Assistance was also provided by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Rockingham Police Department’s K-9 Division.

“The Criminal Investigations Division Investigators have demonstrated unwavering dedication and worked tirelessly since the onset of this incident, ensuring a thorough and comprehensive investigation,” said Sheriff Gulledge.