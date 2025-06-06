NORTH CAROLINA – This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is encouraging North Carolinians to take charge of their brain health.

Today, there are more than 7 million people age 65 and older in the United States living with Alzheimer’s, including more than 210,000 in North Carolina. Two-thirds of Americans have at least one major potential risk factor for dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s are thought to begin 20 years or more before symptoms start, which suggests that there may be a substantial window of time in which to intervene in the progression of the disease.

Experts believe there isn’t a single cause of Alzheimer’s. It’s likely the disease develops as a result of multiple factors. While not a direct cause of Alzheimer’s, the greatest known risk factor is advancing age. Although some risk factors like age can’t be changed, as many as 45% of dementia cases may be attributable to modifiable risk factors, such as high blood pressure and lack of physical activity. Research shows that adopting healthy behaviors — like getting exercise and good quality sleep — can improve your brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

“Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month offers the perfect opportunity for North Carolina residents to take charge of their brain health,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO, Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “We want people to know there are steps they can take to keep their brains healthy. We also want to encourage anyone experiencing memory or thinking problems to talk to their doctor. There are many possible causes — and if it is Alzheimer’s disease, there are numerous benefits to getting a timely diagnosis.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering five suggestions to take charge of your brain health and support the cause:

Incorporate healthy habits that may reduce the risk of cognitive decline: Based on mounting scientific evidence, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages individuals to incorporate these 10 Healthy Habits — such as challenging your mind and eating healthier foods — to help protect brain health. Whatever your age or stage of life, now is the time to take charge of your brain health.

Learn the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementia: Many people equate Alzheimer’s to memory loss, and while that is one of the most common signs, there are others that can signal cognitive decline, including altered judgment, mood changes, challenges in decision-making, and planning and carrying out projects. Some memory changes can be a normal part of the aging process, but when changes start to interfere with daily living or stray drastically from the person’s normal behavior, it’s best to get it checked. The Alzheimer’s Association offers these 10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s to help people identify potential warning signs of Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

Be proactive in addressing memory and thinking problems: Studies show many individuals experiencing memory and thinking problems often put off discussing them with a doctor. However, early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and other dementia offers the best opportunity for care, management and treatment. It also provides diagnosed individuals more time to plan for the future, participate in clinical trials and to live with a higher quality of life for as long as possible. In addition, there are now treatments that can slow disease progression for people in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, making a timely diagnosis critically important. If you or a family is experiencing memory or thinking problems, it is important to get it checked. The Alzheimer’s Association offers tips and resources to help families navigate these conversations.

Help accelerate disease-related research: Clinical trials hold the key to new and better Alzheimer’s disease treatments. Individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, caregivers and healthy volunteers are needed to participate in clinical trials that help advance Alzheimer’s research. Today, more than 50,000 participants are needed in current Alzheimer’s clinical trials examining potential new treatments — with hundreds of thousands more needed in broader dementia research studies. Alzheimer’s Association TrialMatch is a free, easy-to-use service that connects interested individuals with appropriate trials.

Volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association: As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, you can help those in your community take steps to reduce their dementia risk and recognize the signs of Alzheimer’s. Our education and support programs are flexible and easy to learn, giving you the opportunity to become a leader in the effort to end Alzheimer’s.

In June, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is also offering several virtual and in-person events in conjunction with Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. These programs and more can be found at alz.org/WNCMonthlyPrograms or by calling 800.272.3900.

An Era of Hope: Virtual Community Awareness Summit | June 3 | 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. | live webinar

Learn from inspiring speakers about the progress we have made in Alzheimer’s diagnosis and treatment, and what it’s like navigating a dementia diagnosis in this new era. Find out how we have more hope than ever before, and how you can be a part of it.

Healthy Living for your Brain and Body | June 19 | 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. | live webinar

Science is helping us understand how to stay mentally and physically healthy as we get older. Learn how to eat well, stay active, keep your mind sharp, and connect with others to support healthy aging.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s | June 23 | 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. | live webinar

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

The Longest Day: Fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s on the day with the most light | June 20

During June, the Alzheimer’s Association is also inviting North Carolina residents to participate in The Longest Day®. Held annually around the summer solstice, The Longest Day invites participants to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. Throughout the month and culminating on the summer solstice, June 20, The Longest Day participants will use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants bake, bike, hike, golf, knit, play bridge and take part in other favorite activities. For more information on how to host your own fundraiser for The Longest Day, visit alz.org/thelongestday.