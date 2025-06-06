RICHMOND COUNTY — Multiple North Carolina residents across the state are receiving text messages claiming that the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) is notifying them of an outstanding traffic ticket.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation took to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon to inform individuals that the text is a scam.

“The #NCDMV is not texting you from the Philippines demanding you pay money for a past ticket. There is so much wrong with this scam text. Don’t fall for it,” said NCDOT in the post.

NCDOT posted a picture of the text and highlighted several red flags that indicate it is a scam, including:

• An international phone number

• The text reads “Department of Vehicles” instead of “Division of Motor Vehicles”

• An “Administrative Code” does not exist

• A fake hyperlink to make the payment

In a press release, NCDOT also stated that the DMV will never ask individuals to make payments through text.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge also informed Richmond County residents about the scam on the official Richmond County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.

“We have had several complaints about this scam!!! It is coming through as a text message. Delete it immediately, and do not respond to the text,” said Gulledge.

Earlier this year, North Carolinians were also targeted by scam texts regarding highway toll fees, which claimed individuals needed to pay their total balance or potentially face legal action.

