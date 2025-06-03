IMPLAN Model Combines Impacts in Moore and Richmond Counties

SOUTHERN PINES – According to official estimates released by the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and compiled by IMPLAN, a leading provider of economic impact data, the return of NASCAR weekend at Rockingham Speedway in April had a nearly $40 million economic impact combined between Moore and Richmond counties. The event was staged April 18-19 and featured the Black’s Tire 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series and the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire.

The economic impact in Moore County was slightly more than $28 million with neighboring Richmond County witnessing $11.8 million as a result of the race weekend. IMPLAN’s economic impact model combines the direct, indirect and induced effects of major events and for the NASCAR weekend took into account impacts from lodging, food and beverage, retail, fuel consumption and ticket sales.

In Moore County, the NASCAR event supplemented an already compressed market with visitors in the area during peak spring golf season. The CVB reported a 2.1% increase in hotel occupancy over the previous April at 72.1% according to data provided by Smith Travel Research. In terms of short-term rentals, occupancy in April was up 2.3% and with revenue up 3.8% compared to April 2024. Overall booked listings of short-term rentals was up 7.5%, according to data provided by AirDNA. In April, AirDNA also showed 802 short-term rentals available for bookings in Moore County.

“From all accounts, we’ve heard nothing but great feedback about the race weekend, the fan experience and the ease of getting to and from the track from visitors coming to the area for the races,” said Phil Werz, President and CEO of the CVB. “Despite the race being held on Easter weekend and in the middle of peak golf season, we know more than a dozen NASCAR teams, crew members and hundreds of fans scooped up a good portion of available lodging options in

Moore County. It was great to see racing back at The Rock and we know it will be back next year, too.”

According to figures provided by Track Enterprises, the entity that staged the race weekend, approximately 40,000 fans attended the two-day event. Saturday was a sell-out with more than 25,000 tickets sold, including standing room only options. The event also employed 500 workers each day.

The last time one of NASCAR’s top three series raced at Rockingham Speedway was in 2013 when Kyle Larson claimed the win in the Craftsman Truck Series. This was the Xfinity Series’ first event at The Rock since 2004.

“Bringing NASCAR back to The Rock has reignited a strong sense of pride and nostalgia throughout Richmond County and the Sandhills region, while also serving as an exciting alternative tourism driver,” said Martie Butler, Management Analyst and Economic Developer for Richmond County. “We deeply value the partnership we’ve built with our neighbors in Moore County. Though widely known as a premier golf destination, Moore County has warmly embraced NASCAR and our passionate fan base.”

The Rock’s revival started in May 2022 when the fabled track received an infusion of $9 million from the state’s Motorsports Relief Fund, administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce in hopes of enhancing the local tourism, travel and hospitality industries that benefit from motorsports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Track ownership then followed with several track improvements including a complete resurfacing, installation of safer barriers and other infrastructure upgrades. Subsequently, NASCAR awarded The Rock with additions to the season schedule for 2025 and 2026.

The NASCAR weekend at Rockingham Speedway is expected to return in 2026. Race dates and locations for NASCAR’s top three series will be officially released later this year. It is expected that the Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series will return in April 2026.

The Pinehurst Southern Pines Aberdeen Convention & Visitors Bureau The Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is the economic development agency responsible for travel and tourism promotion, product development, and visitor services for Moore County, NC. The CVB devises strategies to enhance the County’s tourism brand value and product to accommodate the next generation of visitors, thereby stimulating the local economy and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. In 2023, Moore County ranked as the tenth largest tourism economy in North Carolina, generating $805 million annually in visitor spending, which supports the second largest employment sector in the county.