HAMLET — “Ready, Set, Go SUMMER!” That is the theme of Richmond Community College’s upcoming summer parties to be held on the Hamlet Campus.

RichmondCC will kick off the three-party series on Thursday, June 19, with a Beach Party from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities will be set up on the patio outside the RichmondCC Café, including a lemonade stand, sand art, sidewalk chalk art and other children’s games. The Café will be offering a special lunch combo, and a food truck vendor will be on site with frozen treats.

The College will also be hosting a single elimination volleyball tournament during the Beach Party with prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners. The deadline to enter a three-member team is June 12. There is no cost to enter the tournament.

RichmondCC will host Carnival Day on Thursday, July 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, popcorn and cotton candy, in addition to another lunch special from the Café and frozen treats from a food truck vendor.

The College will host a cornhole tournament during Carnival Day with prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners. The deadline to enter a team is July 3. There is no cost to enter the tournament. Teams are welcome to bring their own cornhole boards.

RichmondCC will wrap up the summer with a Back to School Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be music and games, a raffle for prizes, campus tours for new students, a lunch special at the Café and frozen treats at the food truck vendor.

“We are excited to be offering this ‘Ready, Set, Go SUMMER!’ series to the public. We will be using our new PE field for the volleyball and cornhole tournaments, and we will have plenty of other activities for children and their families,” said Wylie Bell, Director of Marketing & Communications for RichmondCC.