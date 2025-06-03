HAMLET – Former Richmond Community College Alumni Award Winner Dr. Wendy Kelly Jordan is now serving as the Associate Vice President for Development for RichmondCC.

Jordan comes to the College from Richmond County Schools, where she spent much of her career in education. She is a 1990 graduate of RichmondCC and then transferred to Appalachian State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She went on to receive a master’s degree in School Administration and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from East Carolina University.

“I am thrilled to be here at RichmondCC to enjoy this ‘full circle’ moment. I started my post-secondary journey at the college in 1988, and that experience truly laid the groundwork for all of my educational achievements that followed,” Jordan said. “The amazing instructors I had then taught me so much about perseverance and excellence while offering the support and encouragement I needed to be successful along the way.”

“I was the student I now get to support as the Associate Vice President for Development. I am just elated to have that honor,” Jordan added.

Jordan started her career in education as a fifth-grade teacher. She also taught pre-K and kindergarten before moving into an administrative role as an assistant principal at Monroe Avenue School for five years. From there, she became principal of Rohanen Primary School for five years, principal of Mineral Springs School for four and a half years and principal of Rockingham Middle School for two and a half years. In 2017, she began working in the administrative office for the school district. She was the Director of Student Services for Richmond County Schools prior to being hired by RichmondCC.

In addition to being named RichmondCC’s Alumni of the Year in 2018, she was named Assistant Principal of the Year in 2004, Richmond County Schools Principal of the Year in 2009 and 2013,

and Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Sandhills/South Central Region in 2013. She was also named North Carolina’s 2013 National Distinguished Principal. Also in 2013, Jordan was appointed to serve on the Governor’s Task Force for Safer Schools.

Jordan replaces Dr. Hal Shuler, who retired from his position with the RichmondCC Foundation in April.

“Under the leadership of Dr. Shuler, the Foundation has really grown in both breadth and depth. I certainly want to nurture and sustain that growth while also incorporating some new and innovative ideas,” Jordan said. “There are so many generous donors who support the Foundation across all demographics, but I really want to explore ways to engage and excite my age-group peers. Many of us had children who were able to benefit from dual enrollment, which saved us money.”

Jordan said the Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of the College, offers many scholarship opportunities that even small donations could support.

“Making a difference in little ways can have a big impact,” Jordan added.