RICHMOND COUNTY — Here in Richmond County, the summer months are more than just a break from school—they’re an opportunity for youth to engage in educational, fun, and skill-building activities that help prevent summer learning loss. Learning loss is the decline in knowledge or skills due to an extended break in a student’s education.

The extent of learning loss will vary from student to student due to a number of different factors, but it is common for students to lose two months of learning, according to the BU journal of Graduate Studies in Education. The Richmond County 4-H program, part of the NC Cooperative Extension, offers a diverse array of summer programs designed to keep young minds active and engaged.

Richmond County 4-H’s summer offerings are designed to provide hands-on learning experiences that are both educational and enjoyable. Programs like the “Outdoor Odyssey” series take youth on excursions to local natural sites such as Blewett Falls Lake in Lilesville, Cheraw State Park, and Weymouth Woods in Southern Pines, where they’ll receive guided tours from park rangers, local experts, and more. These trips not only teach environmental science and ecology but also encourage physical activity and teamwork. Participants will learn about local ecosystems, engage in outdoor adventures, and develop a deeper appreciation for nature.

For younger participants, the “Sprout Scouts” program offers a hands-on gardening camp where children aged 5–7 will learn about plant growth, edible plants, and the basics of gardening. This program fosters a sense of responsibility and connection to the environment, all while keeping young learners engaged through fun, hands-on activities.

Beyond academic enrichment, Richmond County 4-H emphasizes the development of life skills such as leadership and public speaking. Youth who participated in “County Activity Day” have the opportunity to go to “District Activity Day”, an event that allows youth to present on topics of their choice, honing their public speaking abilities and boosting self-confidence. Those who excel at District Activity Day then have the opportunity to advance to state-level competitions, providing a platform for youth to showcase their talents and hard work.

Additionally, 4-H Congress offers older youth the chance to take on leadership roles within the 4-H community. Delegates who attend 4-H Congress will have the opportunity to connect with 4-H’ers from across the state, attend leadership and skill building workshops, and engage in community service.

For those interested in the arts and creative endeavors , Richmond County 4-H provides programs like “Craftopia,” which includes sessions on sewing, crochet, and wood burning. These creative workshops allow youth to explore their artistic talents, learn new crafts, and produce tangible projects they can be proud of.

The “Market to Table: Asian Market and Cooking Adventure” program offers a unique culinary experience where participants explore an Asian market, learn to budget while purchasing ingredients, then prepare a 3-course meal. This program not only teaches cooking skills but also emphasizes the importance of eating a balanced meal, budgeting, and the joy of exploring cultures through food.

Learning loss is a common challenge that both students and teachers must face at the start of a new school year, especially after the long summer break. This loss can be minimized or even prevented by keeping young minds engaged in a “learning mindset,” where they continue acquiring new skills and knowledge, even if not directly related to their school subjects. Richmond County 4-H plays a vital role in combating summer learning loss by offering diverse programs that blend education, recreation, and skill-building. These enriching activities help youth maintain academic skills, nurture a love of learning, and keep them mentally and physically active. In addition, the programs foster a strong sense of community, as participants collaborate, share experiences, and build lasting friendships.

For more information on Richmond County 4-H Summer programming, visit https://richmond.ces.ncsu.edu/4-hevents/. For information on other Richmond County 4-H programs, clubs, or volunteering, visit https://richmond.ces.ncsu.edu/ or contact Erin Barnes, 4-H Agent, NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center, at [email protected] or call 910-206-9542.