The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the federal science agency that studies weather, has lost 2,000 workers since January through layoffs, buyouts and retirements, with more job cuts expected. The White House has proposed cutting NOAA’s $6 billion budget by nearly 30%, which experts say could make weather forecasts less accurate.

Accurate weather information goes beyond helping people decide whether to carry an umbrella. It is critical for air travel, agriculture and public safety, especially during severe weather events such as storms and hurricanes. The upcoming hurricane season begins in June, a typically busy time for NOAA employees. Tornado season, which runs from March through June and peaks in April, is currently active. According to NOAA, 63 people have died from tornadoes so far this year. Officials also estimate that about 10,000 people die annually in hurricanes or tropical storms.

In March, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced it may terminate the leases of 19 NOAA offices across the country, potentially disrupting vital forecasting and operations. While it’s unclear which offices may be affected, locations in Oklahoma are reportedly at risk.

In addition to staff reductions, NOAA may lose key programs and face decreased funding for ocean research and new satellites used to collect critical weather data.

Experts warn that these ongoing government cuts could lead to the loss of vital data that scientists rely on to forecast and prepare for extreme weather.

Reach Ana Corral at [email protected]