ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County residents gathered Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Park to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation. Hosted by American Legion Post 147, AMVETS Post 316, and VFW Post 4203, the ceremony featured a 21-gun salute and remarks from guest speaker Sergeant Major Derrick D. Chambers.

“Good morning on a beautiful Memorial Day Saturday, 11 o’clock. Time has a whole lot of meaning in history pertaining to Memorial Day. I want to welcome you here to Richmond County Memorial Day Park and our service this morning,” said Commander Carlton Hawkins of American Legion Post 147 as he welcomed those in attendance.

The colors were presented by Richmond Senior High School’s JROTC. Aaliyah McRay performed the national anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Musik Blyther.

Guest speaker Sergeant Major Derrick D. Chambers began his remarks by recognizing the contributions of the JROTC cadets.

“I know we’re here to honor our fallen, but I’d just like to go off script a little bit and join me in giving these outstanding JROTC cadets who chose to come be with you today to help celebrate our fallen comrades,” said SGM Chambers.

He continued by expressing his gratitude for being asked to speak.

“Thank you for inviting me to join you during this Memorial Day ceremony. Before I begin, I would like to take this opportunity to recognize all special guests in attendance. Thank you for being with us today,” Chambers said.

Throughout his speech, Chambers stressed the importance of honoring fallen service members every day, not just on Memorial Day. He quoted Major General Logan to emphasize the spirit of remembrance.

“Let us remember the words of Major General Logan that state, ‘we must gather around the sacred remains of those who lost their life fighting for this country and garland the passionless mounds above them with choicest flowers of springtime…’ Let us do as the people of Charleston did all those years ago and use our precious freedom through our words and deeds and to honor those who accepted death for the love for their country and its best ideals.”

In his closing remarks, Chambers reflected on the well-known words of Korean War veteran Howard Osterkamp, saying, “all gave some, and some gave all.”

Following the speech, wreaths were laid in solemn tribute. AMVETS Post 316 delivered a 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of taps.

In addition to the tributes, Commander Hawkins read a Memorial Day proclamation from the city of Rockingham. It traced the holiday’s origins back to 1868 and recognized the 14 Richmond County citizens who died in the Vietnam War. The proclamation also encouraged residents to recommit to honoring both fallen and living veterans.

Richmond County Commissioner Robin Roberts also shared a proclamation from the Board of Commissioners. It began by honoring those who have died in service to the United States.

“Whereas, since our country’s founding, America’s sons and daughters have laid down their lives in service to our country, and they will be forever remembered by a grateful nation,” the proclamation read.

Reach Ana Corral at [email protected]