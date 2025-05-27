Mental Health Awareness Month, observed every May, continues to play a critical role in reducing stigma and promoting resources for individuals affected by mental health conditions. Declared by Mental Health America in 1949, the observance encourages education, early intervention and access to mental health care. What began as a weeklong effort has since grown into a monthlong national initiative.

According to federal data, approximately one in five U.S. adults experiences a mental illness, and one in 20 lives with a serious mental condition. Among youth, one in six is affected, though only half receive treatment. The World Health Organization reported that in 2019, about 920 million people globally lived with at least one mental disorder.

The growing recognition of mental health’s impact on physical well-being has led health experts to emphasize the mind-body connection. Poor mental health can contribute to chronic illnesses, weakened immune systems, sleep disturbances and other physical issues. Increased awareness has also helped boost treatment rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of adults seeking mental health services rose from 19.2% to 21.6%.

The movement to prioritize mental health has deep roots in U.S. history. In 1917, the U.S. Surgeon General asked Mental Health America to develop a mental health program to support the military during World War I. By the mid-20th century, federal policy began to reflect growing concern. In 1945, President Harry Truman urged Congress to invest in mental health research, culminating in the signing of the National Mental Health Act in 1946 and the establishment of the National Institute of Mental Health in 1949.

Further legislative progress followed. In the 1950s, new laws were passed to help improve mental health care across the country. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy supported this effort by signing the Community Mental Health Centers Construction Act to build more community mental health centers.That same year, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) was created to address both addiction and mental health needs.

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, its mission remains clear: educate the public, eliminate stigma and expand access to resources so more individuals can receive the aid that they need and lead healthy lives.

Reach Ana Corral at [email protected]