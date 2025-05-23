HAMLET — During the Hamlet city council meeting, Esco Latimer delivered an update on his recent cleanup effort along Highway 74, offering gratitude and a renewed call for civic involvement as he continues to push for a cleaner and safer community.

“I’d like to take a moment to sincerely thank the city council for the continued support, particularly regarding the cleanup initiative organized on Highway 74. I also want to extend my appreciation to the city administration, that would be John and Mackenzie including newly to show up Lowe’s Corporate. Their generosity gave us about $2,000 worth of equipment. For about $700, I had to add to that purchase, so that was huge on their part. It was a collective involvement and effort to make this happen, so city council and administration, as well as facilities who brought that together,” said Latimer, coordinator of the city cleanup.

Despite facing setbacks, including a smaller volunteer turnout than anticipated, Latimer emphasized the work completed was both meaningful and necessary for public safety.

“While the cleanup didn’t go exactly as I envisioned it, I am proud of what we’ve accomplished. As a marine, we learn to adapt and overcome — that’s the mindset that guided me through the whole project. I’m committed to at least one person show up, and I ended having two and that was me and my fiance, Sonja. She focused on the trash pickup while I handled the grass cutting. I removed approximately 100 pounds of topsoil just from that half a block, so that gorilla cart came in handy with the lawnmower. The topsoil buildup had created a hazardous situation by pushing soil water out into the road. This is especially kinda dangerous during the winter months when the water freezes and creates then creates the risk of accidents, particularly for drivers with worn tires. I’ve personally witnessed vehicles kinda hydroplaning down that road, which I’m hoping later can be addressed later down the road.”

Latimer praised the key supporters and departments that helped the cleanup effort succeed, particularly those who stepped in when manpower was limited.

“Let me recognize mister Robert Brown and his facilities for his crucial support. He dispatched two staff members to assist with the cleanup and their help made a significant difference. Thank you again John and Mackenzie for your responsiveness. Once I emailed them, they were quick to act and send someone out,” he said.

His solo effort, aided only by his fiance and two city employees, caught the attention of other local leaders who may now participate in future projects.

“I did anticipate a few volunteers who were unable to attend. I was prepared with a contingency plan, I reached out to the local veterans support group and two county commissioners who saw the video of me cleaning up the 74 corridor and since have expressed interest probably in a future cleanup, so kudos to that,” Latimer said.

He encouraged council attendees and the public to follow his efforts online as he plans the next cleanup.

“The next event will probably be a smaller scale. Perhaps a block or half a block, depending on the conditions of that block. The last site was a significant buildup, there was a lot of grass so I was having to break through top soil to get that done,” he said.

Latimer also recognized the vital contributions of his fiance, Sonja, who worked multiple roles to support the operation.

“A special thanks again to Sonja, my fiance, for her dedication and hard work. She was my spot man to make sure I didn’t get hit by any cars. She was also my camera lady— she had three jobs. For all of the people who waved and honked and for the encouragement, thank you for that. Next time I only ask you throw some bottles of water and ibuprofen,” he said.

Although the stretch of Highway 74 falls under the jurisdiction of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Latimer emphasized that grassroots efforts can serve as a catalyst for institutional support and long-term change.

“I understand that section of corridor is the DOT, I understand that. However, my hope is that we continue to raise awareness about the efforts to improve the appearance of our community. If the county commissioners and the city are going to work hard to bring people here, I think its also our responsibility that we have a city that’s inviting and it shows exactly what we represent and the idea of where we’re trying to go. That’s my long-term vision for the cleanups to gain institutional support, whether that means the DOT conducting regular maintenance or allocating resources, to the city of Hamlet to manage that stretch of road. This is just the beginning of a broader effort,” he said.

Mayor Amy Guinn thanked Latimer at the meeting, stating, “Thank you for your time and starting to clean up that area.”

In new business, the council adopted a proclamation recognizing Annual Professional Municipal Clerk’s Week. The declaration emphasized the critical role clerks play in connecting citizens with government operations and preserving transparency in local governance. The proclamation reads:

“Whereas the office of the professional municipal clerk is a time-honored and essential part of local government serving communities throughout the world;

Whereas the office of the professional municipal clerk is one of the oldest public service positions integral to the foundation and continuity of local governance;

Whereas professional municipal clerks provide a vital link between citizens, local governing bodies and various agencies at all levels of government;

Whereas municipal clerks are committed to upholding principles of neutrality, impartiality and equal service to all members of the community;

Whereas the office of professional municipal clerk serves as the information hub for local government operations and community affairs;

Whereas professional municipal clerks continuously strive to enhance the administration of their office by actively participating in educational programs, professional development opportunities and the annual conference of their state, county and international associations;

Whereas it is fitting to recognize and celebrate the significant contributions and accomplishments of professional municipal clerks.”

In addition, council members reviewed and approved Resolution 2025-09, aimed at opposing state legislation that could weaken local planning authority. Assistant City Manager Mackenzie Webb outlined the implications of House Bill 765 and Senate Bill 688.

“This bill restricts or takes away the ability for citizens to participate in planning and zoning processes. It also opens the door for elected and appointed officials to face possible legal retributions for their decisions,” she said.

The resolution also voices opposition to House Bill 1009 and Senate Bill 314, which would eliminate the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, limiting Hamlet’s ability to guide development beyond its current city limits.

With the resolution now approved, Hamlet joins other municipalities across the state in pushing back against legislation that could diminish local control.

Reach Ana Corral at [email protected]