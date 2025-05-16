RICHMOND COUNTY — Are you the curious sort, always interested in finding out more about the world around you? Perhaps you are a candidate to participate in Citizen Science! Citizen Science opportunities are numerous and cover all kinds of topics: plant, animals, weather, and more. Projects rely on “citizens” – people like you and me – to collect data, make observations, and submit information into a database that collects the information from thousands of people, providing a valuable resource for scientists who use the data in their research. It’s a great way to get kids involved in science-based activities and get them engaged with critical thinking and observation. There’s even a website, SciStarter, that gives you personalized projects tailored for you.

To get you started as a citizen scientist, here’s a project that’s fun for all ages, quick, and easy to participate in! It’s the Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census is where participants collect data on either August 22 or August 23 (for 2025), observing the pollinators on one plant. The observation period is just 15 minutes after which the participant enters the data on the Census website. This is a very easy and straightforward way to learn about pollinators and support an effort to study and protect them. It can be done anywhere a plant is flowering and pollinators are visiting it!

There is a free webinar on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to learn how to participate more about insects and how to identify them. Pollinators encompass a whole range of insects including numerous types of bees, flies, beetles, wasps, and of course butterflies and moths.

Why count pollinators?

For several decades, scientists from all over the world have observed insect populations in sharp decline. People of a “certain age” may remember how, in the summer, a car windshield was often covered in insects so thick it could be hard to see through and needed regular cleaning. These days, only a few bugs may dot your windshield. That is just a very basic example of how insect populations are in decline – some studies show losses up to 25% or more since the 1990s, and even 75% in certain regions.

Pollinators need three things: First, food – nectar and/or pollen. Most bees want both nectar and pollen. Other pollinators, such as butterflies, are looking for nectar only. Not all flowers are have valuable food. Many common annuals such as geranium, begonia, and impatiens don’t supply much in the way of nectar and pollen. On the other hand, showy native perennials such as purple coneflower, fall blooming asters, and goldenrod are all long blooming flowers that provide food throughout summer or fall. There are many lists available with other beneficial native plants to both beautify your garden or patio while supporting pollinators. While native plants are preferred, you can plant an herb garden and still help pollinators. Rosemary, thyme,

and mints are all loved by many different bees and butterflies. Herbs are easily grown in containers, and provide many useful benefits in addition to feeding pollinators.

Pollinators also need water. While no one wants a mosquito-producing water feature, a shallow dish with fresh water provided daily will not support mosquitos. Add a layer of small stones for landing spots for bees and butterflies to safely have a drink. If you’re able to have a larger water feature, putting in a small solar water fountain will keep the water moving, which prevents mosquitos from laying eggs.

Of course, pollinators also need habitat, especially nesting sites. Some bees nest in hollow stems, so planting native ornamental grasses such as Muhly grass, which has glorious pink “flowers” in the fall, provides places for them to set up home as well as beautify your garden. The key here is to leave the stems through the winter until temperatures warm in the spring to allow the bees to complete their life cycle. Other bees are ground nesters, digging solitary holes in the ground where they lay their eggs and where queens overwinter. These species need some bare ground, not heavily mulched, and no plastic mulch or landscape fabric. Since they have no large hive or nest to defend, these solitary bees are not aggressive, and will not attack or sting if they arrive in your garden. Simply leaving a small dead log and fallen leaves in your garden in autumn provides a cozy home many native pollinators would love for overwintering. Even if you have a relatively low tolerance for a messy yard, just by incorporating a few suggestions you can make your yard a better place for pollinators.

There are many challenges in the world right now, and it can be hard for an individual to feel they can make a difference. Helping pollinators, including by participating in the census, is one easy thing that anyone can do.

For more information on how to participate in the Great SE Pollinator Census and gardening for pollinators, contact NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center. Visit our website NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County, and follow us on Facebook.