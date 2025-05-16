ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department released a statement on social media this week regarding multiple arrests made in connection with two separate shootings that occurred on Feb. 7 and Feb. 22.

The Feb. 22 shooting on Cable Drive resulted in a female victim being injured. Following an investigation, three juveniles were taken into custody: a 17-year-old male on March 18, a 15-year-old male on April 3, and a 16-year-old male on May 13.

The three teens were charged with offenses related to the Feb. 22 shooting and were booked into the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center. The 16-year-old and the 17-year-old were charged as adults.

RPD detectives later found evidence linking the same three juveniles and an additional 17-year-old male to the Feb. 7 shooting on Cox Street, which injured two people. As a result, the three previously arrested juveniles received additional charges.

The fourth suspect, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody on April 29 in connection with the Feb. 7 shooting. He was also booked into the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged as an adult.

Because the suspects are minors, their names and photos will not be released to the public.