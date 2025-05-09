ROCKINGHAM— Trillium Health Resources gave its annual update at the Richmond County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, presented by Mid-State Regional Vice President Anthony Ward. The report focused on program changes, funding use and how services are being delivered across eastern North Carolina.

“It’s an update we give each year to talk about some program changes that have come along and also about the use of the local dollars,” said Ward.

Trillium now covers 46 counties and serves about 3.1 million individuals, including those with Medicaid and those uninsured. In 2024, Trillium merged with Eastpointe and Sandhills Center to expand access to care. The organization supports people with mental health needs, substance use issues, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injuries.

Trillium no longer provides direct services like outpatient care or medication management. Instead, it contracts with local providers. It also operates Tailored Plans, which handle both behavioral and physical health care.

“The Tailored Plan means that we also manage the physical health services for those individuals,” explained Ward.

To stay locally involved, Trillium is divided into five regions, each with its own advisory board. Richmond County is represented by Chairman Rick Watkins and Dr. Tommy Jarrell.

“You have two folks that understand behavioral health services, understand the local service delivery system and certainly understand Richmond County inside and out,” said Ward.

Approximately 30% of Medicaid-eligible individuals in Richmond County are served by Trillium. Between July and December 2024, 2,000 residents received care.

In other business, the board approved two proclamation requests brought by Theressa Smith, interim social services director, to recognize Foster Care Month and Older American Month.

“This is a month just to recognize our children that are foster care, our foster care parents that provide for them and our social workers who work with these children,” said Smith.

Smith reported there are 92 children currently in county custody and 13 licensed foster homes, with three more close to being licensed. A new foster care licensing class is set for June.

Smith also highlighted the impact of older adults in Richmond County.

“In Richmond County we have more than 10,000 older adults and we want to recognize their contributions to our community and to the nation. They were trailblazers, they make this county what it is and we just want to take the time to recognize them,” she said.

On Monday, the board held a special meeting to review the status of Commissioner Jamie Gathings, who was suspended 90 days after an investigation into claims he created a hostile work environment. Gathings will return to the board, but only under certain conditions. He may attend meetings remotely and can vote only in the case of a tie, they said.

In December, Commissioner Justin Dawkins was barred from voting remotely after County Attorney Michael Newman clarified that state law does not allow telephone or proxy votes.

“No question that you can participate by telephone, but the School of Government says that Chapter 153A, Article 4 does not allow you to vote if you’re participating by telephone, nor does it allow voting by proxy. The General Assembly allows those types of votes only for private corporations,” Newman said.

Commissioner Jason Gainey has filed a defamation lawsuit against Gathings. The lawsuit stems from comments Gathings made in December, claiming Commissioner Andy Grooms secured Gainey’s support by doubling opioid funds for Sandhills Best Care, owned by Gainey’s wife.

Gathings offered to apologize and drop his claims if Gainey dismissed the lawsuit, but Gainey declined. The board approved a motion hearing for the complaints, which will take place as a quasi-judicial proceeding. Witnesses will testify under oath, with the county attorney selecting a hearing officer to act as judge. All commissioners — except Gathings — will serve as the jury.

