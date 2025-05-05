ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County welcomed two new additions to its beauty and fashion scene last Saturday with the grand opening of Priscilla Lane Studio and The Pink Boutique. The launch marked a new chapter for both businesses, combining full-service salon care and boutique fashion under one roof to create a one-stop destination for self-care and style.

“It’s a full-service salon. We offer cuts, colors for men, women and kids. We offer the Japanese head spa treatment— we have several packages on that,” said Amberly Coleman, hair stylist, head spa specialist and owner of Priscilla Lane Studio.

The idea behind Priscilla Lane Studio is rooted in family legacy. Coleman named the salon in honor of her late grandmother, a constant supporter of her dreams.

“Priscilla Lane was my grandmother and when I graduated cosmetology school in 2005, she begged me to move back home to Florida and let her open me a salon of her own. I was terrified of failure, so I kept telling her no, it’s not the right time,” she said.

After years in the corporate world, Coleman found her way back to beauty through an unexpected opportunity.

“I went into the corporate business world, and then Kelli posted one day that she needed a licensed cosmetologist to run the head spa. I jokingly messaged her and said ‘hey I’m licensed,’ and she met with me during a nail appointment and we discussed the opportunity and my schedule and all of the things like that and we both agreed that we would pray about it and see where it led and so now I’m here and doing all of this in honor of my grandmother because I know she would be so proud,” Coleman said.

“I wish she was here to see it. I did it a little late, but I know she’s still proud,” she added.

The tribute extended beyond the business name. Just before the opening, Coleman got a tattoo of her grandmother’s name and birth flower. The salon’s aesthetic also reflects her grandmother’s taste.

“My grandmother, Priscilla was obsessed with gold. Anything that was gold, glittered, shimmered, sparkled and shined was her thing, so I tried to capture that in here. I love black, so we did gold and black for all the accessories,” said Coleman.

Since opening, the salon has exceeded expectations.

“I didn’t think it would take off as quick as it did. We opened it up and immediately the head spa has been booked out for a month in advance. I’m very blessed and very grateful for the opportunity,” said Coleman.

She hopes that Priscilla Lane Studio, along with Retro Spa & Nails, The Pink Boutique and Summer Dawn Skincare, will become a central hub for beauty services in the area.

“I’m just hoping that between us offering the head spa, cuts and colors, the boutique, nails and facials — we’re like the one-stop shop for beauty in Richmond County.”

For Kim Leviner, owner of The Pink Boutique, the grand opening marked a long-held dream come true.

“It’s been a dream of mine to have a boutique. When I started, I started in Kelli’s nail salon. I had a little room over there in the back and it’s just been growing. It’s been popular in a small town, so now we have a storefront,” said Leviner.

Her vision is centered on inclusivity and self-confidence.

“I hope that everyone feels good about themselves when they leave here. I have something for everyone here. No matter the size, the shape, the color, I have something for everybody,” she said.

