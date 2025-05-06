Since 1984, the National Education Association has recognized educators across the country during the first week of May for National Teacher Appreciation Week. During this week, communities honor the educators who shape and guide our youth.

Teacher Appreciation Week is a meaningful opportunity for students, parents and administrators to express gratitude for the dedication teachers bring to their work. This year, the celebrations will run from May 5 to 9.

The commemoration of teachers began in 1953, when First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded Congress to establish a day recognizing the commitment and contributions of teachers. Even before Roosevelt’s advocacy, some states held annual celebrations to honor educators. It’s believed that a teacher named Mattie White Woodridge wrote letters to the First Lady encouraging her to seek a national day of recognition.

Despite Roosevelt’s efforts, it took 27 years for teachers to receive a nationally acknowledged day. In 1980, the National Education Association (NEA) partnered with the Kansas and Indiana State Boards of Education to lobby Congress for national recognition. By 1986, the National Parent Teacher Association expanded the observance into a full week.

School principals also have a dedicated day: May 1 is known as Principal Appreciation Day.

Educators have another opportunity for recognition in October with World Teachers’ Day, observed annually on Oct. 5. This day was first celebrated in 1994 after it was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Education International (EI). It commemorates the 1966 signing of the International Labour Organization (ILO)/UNESCO Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers. This document plays a key role in defining global standards for teacher recruitment, training, professional development and working conditions.

Some countries celebrate World Teachers’ Day on different dates to align with their local school calendars—India on Sept. 5 and Australia on the last Friday in October.

The key difference between National Teacher Appreciation Week and World Teachers’ Day is that the former is a U.S.-based holiday, while the latter is a global observance that both honors educators and advocates for the challenges they face. World Teachers’ Day also includes an annual theme to raise awareness of these issues. This year’s theme is “Empowering Educators: Strengthening Resilience, Building Sustainability.”

Educators deserve to be celebrated every year for the critical role they play in shaping future generations. Whether you recognize them in May or in October, a simple “thank you” can go a long way in showing appreciation for all that they do.

